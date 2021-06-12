Scotiabank Lowers Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRHLF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

