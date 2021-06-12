Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

G24 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €66.82 ($78.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

