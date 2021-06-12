Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

STX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

