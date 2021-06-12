Searle & CO. Acquires 455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $131.94. 5,414,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,632. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.