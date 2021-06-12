Searle & CO. Sells 12,500 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Searle & CO. lessened its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.95. 1,841,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,491. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

