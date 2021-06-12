Searle & CO. Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 17,631,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,104,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

