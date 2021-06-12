SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

