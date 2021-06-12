Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.