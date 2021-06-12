Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $38,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bill.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bill.com by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL opened at $157.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.97. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

