Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Abiomed worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 142,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,478,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 40.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD opened at $299.19 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.39 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

