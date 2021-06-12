Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,104 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $40,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

ELS opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $76.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

