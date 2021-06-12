Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 104.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.20 ($1.49).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Senior stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.80 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.99.

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

