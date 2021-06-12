Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,966.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.71 million and $104,966.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

