ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $148,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,570. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.37 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.01, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

