Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

