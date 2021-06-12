Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGTI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get Shengtai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides pharmaceutical and medical grade products, including dextrose monohydrate, dextrose anhydrous, dextrin, and pharmaceutical grade cornstarch; and rough glucose, dextrose monohydrate oral, and food and beverage grade cornstarch for the food and beverage, and processing industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.