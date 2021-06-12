Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGTI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
