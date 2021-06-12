Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 1,519.5% in May

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, an increase of 1,519.5% from the May 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SHZHY stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

