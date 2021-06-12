Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $94.56

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.56, but opened at $91.50. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 4,190 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of -95.14.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 612,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

