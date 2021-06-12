Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of Shoprite stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.