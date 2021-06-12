Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company.

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £483.79 million and a PE ratio of 63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.43. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

