Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Decreases By 82.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $37.47 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.