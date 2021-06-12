Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Rises By 300.0%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AGMJF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

