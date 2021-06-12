Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Declines By 83.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

