Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 71.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the May 13th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Gabelli upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. Analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

