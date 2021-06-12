Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Rises By 212.8%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 212.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CBBT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 854,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,802. Cerebain Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Cerebain Biotech Company Profile
