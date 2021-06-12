Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Rises By 212.8%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 212.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBBT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 854,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,802. Cerebain Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

