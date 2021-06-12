Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 427.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.11 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
