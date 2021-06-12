Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Expands By 427.3%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.11 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.