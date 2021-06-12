Short Interest in Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Drops By 90.8%

Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,712,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMBR remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 3,451,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,959. Embarr Downs has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Embarr Downs alerts:

Embarr Downs Company Profile

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Embarr Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embarr Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.