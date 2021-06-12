Short Interest in Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Decreases By 98.8%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the May 13th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EURMF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EURMF shares. HSBC raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

