Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Declines By 67.1%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $$2.65 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

