Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Rises By 433.1%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 433.1% from the May 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CBULF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

