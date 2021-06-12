Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Increases By 263.9%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 263.9% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

