Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Drops By 89.0%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

HDIUF stock remained flat at $$25.93 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

