Short Interest in Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Drops By 89.0%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
HDIUF stock remained flat at $$25.93 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $29.28.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.