Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Decreases By 87.9%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 140,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

