Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Rises By 306.8%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the May 13th total of 953,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

