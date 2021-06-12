Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 66.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.29.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.