Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 66.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the May 13th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MIND Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

