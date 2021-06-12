Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Decreases By 75.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,241. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.