Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Decreases By 75.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,241. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.