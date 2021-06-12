Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declines By 61.4%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOR stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85. Source Capital has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

