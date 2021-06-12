Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 468.1%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 544.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Square Enix alerts:

SQNXF opened at $53.83 on Friday. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.