Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rises By 468.1%

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 544.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

SQNXF opened at $53.83 on Friday. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.41.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.