Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Decreases By 85.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TBVPY stock remained flat at $$50.19 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

