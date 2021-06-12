Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Decreases By 85.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of TBVPY stock remained flat at $$50.19 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72.
About Thai Beverage Public
