Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Expands By 1,312.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UNICY stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

UNICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

