Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Decreases By 71.2%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

VIVHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 29,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

