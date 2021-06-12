Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNNAQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

