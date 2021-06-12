Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 396.2% in May

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 396.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silver Bull Resources has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

