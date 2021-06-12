Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 103,935 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.86.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.