Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Sells $415,850.40 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) VP Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

