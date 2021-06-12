SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

NYSE SITE opened at $161.66 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.74 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

