Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

