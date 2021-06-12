SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.37. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 898 shares traded.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

