Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCCAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

