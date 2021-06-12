Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Tops $6.62 on Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00018928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $33.77 million and $135,087.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

